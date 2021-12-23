Revellers celebrating in Pembrokeshire over Christmas are being warned to be on their guard, following multiple reports of spiking.

Dyfed-Powys Police has recently investigated two reports of suspected needle spiking and one of drink spiking.

One of the suspected needle spiking incidents took place in Haverfordwest on Friday, December 10. The drink spiking also took place on the same weekend on Saturday, December 11.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that it had investigated the needle spiking report, but there was not enough evidence to progress the investigation.

“Dyfed-Powys Police investigated a report of a possible spiking incident in Haverfordwest on Friday, December 10,” said the spokesperson.

“Officers conducted a number of enquiries, however, there is insufficient evidence to progress the investigation at this time. The parties involved have been informed of this and will continue to be supported by officers.”

An investigation into the drink spiking incident the same weekend is still ongoing: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of a possible spiking incident which occurred in Haverfordwest on Saturday evening, December 11,” said the spokesperson. Enquiries are continuing.”

A further report of a possible needle spiking incident in Newcastle Emlyn last month is no longer being investigated with police again saying that there is insufficient evidence to progress the investigation at this time.

Dyfed-Powys Police advises people to never leave drinks unattended, to never take a drink that they haven’t seen prepared and to leave a drink if it doesn’t taste right.

The advice is to be vigilant when drinking with strangers, to let friends know where you are if you get separated from them on a night out and, if you are planning to leave a venue with new company, to introduce them to friends and tell them where you are going.

The force also recommends being ‘drink buddies’, keeping an eye out for friends, making sure they are okay if they appear to be more drunk than expected, dizzy or slurring their words, and to get medical help or help to get home safely if concerned.

For more advice on how to stay safe from spiking visit: www.talktofrank.com

Mid and West Wales politician Joyce Watson MS recently revealed how she had her drink spiked while at a friend's pub close to her home 39 years ago.