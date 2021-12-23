DYFED-Powys Police is investigating a burglary that occurred overnight on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday December 22, at a farm in North Pembrokeshire.
A number of Makita power tools, a yellow and black trials bike and an engine driven pressure washer were stolen from the property, with an estimated total value of £6,500.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20211222-065.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
In light of this incident, Dyfed-Powys Police's Rural Crime Team are asking that those living in rural areas take extra precautions to secure both their property and plant equipment.
