Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has shared an update about her husband's condition as Christmas approaches.

The 54-year-old former political adviser - who was hospitalised for 13 months and placed in a coma after contracting coronavirus in early 2020 - is still unable to fully communicate and has mobility issues.

He has since been reunited with Kate and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their home.

But Kate revealed how the family will celebrate Christmas in what she described as the "new normal".

Speaking in an interview with Woman's Own magazine, the presenter said: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home.

"Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.

"None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

Kate added: "The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it's exhausting for him.

"If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, Covid permitting. And certainly I'll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I'm not sure anyone wants to come to me."

'You have to think to yourself there is hope.'



'It's about carrying on with life when you don't know life is certain.'



Kate Garraway, her family and all of us are hoping for her husband Derek's full recovery from coronavirus.



It comes just weeks after Kate revealed how coronavirus had left her husband in a “terrible state”.

Appearing on the final episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV, she described how the illness had affected her husband “from the top of his head to the tip of his toe”.

Kate continued: "His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We're pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.

"He still can't communicate; he still has issues with mobility.

"Fundamentally, he's in a terrible state. Look, he's alive."

In Kate's heartfelt award-winning documentary, Finding Derek, Garraway recalled being told by Mr Draper’s doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen who remained alive.

Garraway said the ordeal had left her feeling like she had walked "through a fiery furnace or fell down a rabbit hole".