SAUNDERSFOOT'S Frances Road has made it into Wales top ten most expensive streets.
Halifax Bank released the findings which identify Saundersfoot has one of the most pricey patches in the country.
According to data compiled by Land Registry and Royal Mail for the period between January 2016 and September 2021, the average property price on Frances Road is a whopping £1,063,000.
In the whole of Wales the highest average property prices was at Benar Headland, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, with a property there setting you back on average £2,152,000.
In the whole of the UK the highest average property prices were in Tite Street, Chelsea, London. If you wanted to upsticks and move into the neighbourhood there you would need to fork out on average £28,900,000.
Wales:
UK:
