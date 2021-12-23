HYWEL Dda is inviting anyone over the age of 18 years, plus those in a higher priority group, to drop-in to a Mass Vaccination Centres (MVC) for their vaccination.

Please do not call your GP surgery or community pharmacy to ask about the Covid vaccine. If your GP practice is participating in the booster programme they will contact you directly and offer you an appointment.

Scheduled appointments will continue to be issued at an increased pace. This may be by letter and/or a text message. The target is to contact everyone eligible for a booster by Friday December 31.

To ensure the health board extend the offer of an invite out at pace and that no one is left behind, booster drop-in clinics are reinstated at all mass vaccination centres, strictly for the following groups:

Everyone aged 18 and over who received their second or third dose at least 13 weeks ago

Anyone aged 16 and over who received their second or third dose at least 13 weeks ago who either a) works in a care home b) is a frontline health or social care worker c) is an unpaid carer d) lives with someone who is immunosuppressed or e) is considered at risk of COVID-19 infection (priority groups 4 and 6)

People who choose to drop-in are advised that booked appointments will be given priority and they should be prepared to potentially experience long waits, possibly outdoors, or be turned away if there are health and safety concerns at the centre.

Most participating mass vaccination centres will make every effort to accommodate eligible drop-ins between 11am and 8pm.

Tenby MVC will accept drop-ins between 10am and 6pm on the set days it is open.

Drop-ins at the drive-through showground in Carmarthenshire will be between 11am and 8pm.

Cwm Cou MVC (Ysgol Trewen, Cwm-Cou, SA38 9PE) has limited availability for drop ins as it is prioritsing scheduled appointments, due to social distancing and traffic management safety issues. If you arrive without an appointment and the centre is unable to offer a vaccine, please bear with us and an appointment will be made for another date.

The MVCs open seven days a week for drop-ins for eligible groups are:

Aberystwyth - Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth University, SY23 3AS (closed 24, 25, 26 December and 1 January. Open until 4pm on Monday 27 December)

Carmarthen (walk-in) - Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, SA31 3EP (closed 24, 25, 26 December, closing 27 December at 3:00pm, 31 December at 2.30pm and closed 1 January)

Carmarthen (drive through – over 16s only) - United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR (closed 24, 25, 26, 27, 31 December and 1 January)

Haverfordwest - Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast, SA61 2PE (closed 24, 25, 26 December and 1 January. Closes 2.30pm on 27, 30 and 31 December)

Llanelli - Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, SA14 8QW (closes at 3pm on 31 December. Closed 24, 25, 26 and and 1 January)

Tenby MVC (Tenby Leisure Centre, Marsh Road, SA70 8EJ) will be open for drop-ins between 10am and 6pm on the following days in December:

Friday 17 to Sunday 19 December; Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 December; and on Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 December.

Closed on the weekends of 24 to 26 December and 31 December to 2 January.

Cwm Cou MVC (Ysgol Trewen, Cwm-Cou, SA38 9PE) has limited availability for drop ins between 10am and 7pm on the following days in December:

Wednesday 22 to Thursday 23; Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30.

Monday 27 and Friday 31 availability between 10am and 2pm

Closed on the weekends of 24 to 26 December and 1 to 2 January.

For people living in areas where they are not near a drop-in or if they can't drop-in for health and mobility reasons, we ask them to contact Covid Enquiries by calling 0300 303 8322 or emailing covidenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.