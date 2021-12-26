More than £41,000 seized in Pembroke Dock has been handed over to Dyfed-Powys Police following a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Llanelli Magistrates Court.
The hearing, on Tuesday, December 14, concerned 68-year-old Margaret Williams of Penfro Place, Park Street.
Dyfed-Powys Police made an application for the forfeiture of £41,670 of seized cash, as well as any interest secured on the money, in accordance with section 298 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
Williams did not attend the hearing and the court granted the order.
Paul Callard, Dyfed-Powys Police Economic Crime Team manager, said: “As part of a money laundering investigation, £41,000 was seized by police on March 18 2021.
“It was the subject of a Proceeds of Crime investigation and forfeited on December 14 at Llanelli Magistrates Court.
“This is an example of Dyfed-Powys Police targeting criminals proactively to deprive them of their criminally-gained assets.”
A force spokesman added that there were no other proceedings linked to the seized cash.
“There isn’t [a further court proceeding] as the cash was forfeited under a civil process,” he said. “There was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal offence beyond all reasonable doubt.”
