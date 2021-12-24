A Pembrokeshire charity is to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning.

Camera Crews came to the county three weeks ago to film the work at Cariad Pet Therapy’s pet food bank as part of its One Million Minutes campaign to end loneliness.

The camera crews filmed pupils from Fenton School’s Learning Resource Centre who help at the pet food bank.

The ITV crews also filmed a reading session at Fenton School with one of Cariad’s therapy dogs.

Cariad Pet Therapy was founded by Rob and Chrissie Thomas.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company has 50 volunteers who take dogs to visit residential care homes, schools, hospital wards, isolated and elderly people as well as workplaces in south Wales.

During the pandemic it also launched a successful robot pet scheme in residential homes throughout the county.

In January Cariad Pet Food Bank was launched. The Covid pandemic meant people were struggling financially and there was a real possibility that pet owners may have been forced to give up their animals if they couldn’t afford to feed them. So far it has donated around 75,000 meals for animals in need.

Good Morning Britain’s One Million Minutes campaign is now in its sixth year and asks people to donate minutes to charities looking for volunteers to connect with those who feel lonely.

“It has never been more important for us to talk about feeling lonely, especially after the acute isolation that lockdown has caused millions of people across the world,” said a statement by the programme.

“This year GMB is looking at the many faces of loneliness, recognising it in ourselves and others.”

