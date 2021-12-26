Military personnel drafted to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service are being left ‘distressed’ and ‘frustrated’ due to lack of ‘proper training, one of Britain’s biggest unions has said.

Yesterday the UK Government announced that an extra 184 Armed Forces members will be available to help the ambulance service in Wales in the new year.

This will more than double the amount of military personnel helping paramedics by standing in as drivers.

However the GMB trade union, which represents 500,000 workers in the UK, has said that military personnel are left as ‘frustrated bystanders’ unable to help the injured because they’ve only had a two-day familiarisation course.

The union called for training for military staff assisting the overburdened Wales Ambulance Service, just over a week before the announcement that more Armed Forces personnel were to be drafted in from January 4.

“Massive pressures due to chronic understaffing and fall out from the pandemic have led to the Army being drafted in to aid ambulance staff in Wales,” said a statement by the union.

“Instead of specialised training, personnel were only given a two-day familiarisation course. “This has meant when emergency workers attend a call out, armed forces personnel are often unable to aid in response procedures, leading to distressing consequences.”

The union added that it has been told anecdotally that stressed defence staff are taking sick leave after attending call outs.

“GMB believes that any member of the armed forces assisting ambulance staff deserve proper training, so that they can effectively assist in callouts,” said the union.

Nathan Holman, GMB Organiser, added: “Frankly, our military personnel deserve better. This is a training issue, not a personnel issue – and they need the training to be able to assist effectively.

“Our military should not be left as frustrated bystanders, we should give them the tools to be as effective as they can be and that should be in the form of the correct training, not a two-day taster course. “

An MOD spokesperson said:

“Service personnel are currently employed by the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust as non-emergency drivers. We are confident that the training package delivered to these drivers is adequate and appropriate for them to undertake their duties.

“Service personnel undertaking MACA duties receive comprehensive familiarisation and training packages for their respective roles.

“A proven training programme is delivered by the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and is regularly reviewed.”