A fundraising Christmas Fair in memory of a Narberth teen who took his own life has raised more than £6,600 for local mental health initiatives.

Gryff Morgan died on November 10 this year. His family says their son was let down by the system, especially when he turned 18 and came under the remit of adult services.

Earlier this month Gryff’s family held a fundraising Christmas Fair at The Little Retreat, Lawrenny.

The event was attended by cricket legend and Strictly winner, Darren Gough and his wife Anna who said the cause was close to their hearts, having lost two of their dearest male friends to suicide in the last five years. The money raised by the event will be split between the local mental health initiatives - the DPJ Foundation, Get the Boys a Lift and the Big Retreat community.

Some of the money will be used to build a pop-up tribute stage that can be used at different events. This will be built by Gryff’s dad Jason who owns FDS Construction in Narberth.

All these causes will help raise awareness, offer support, education, help and direction for neuro diversity and mental health.

“The event was really lovely,” said Gryff’s mum, Kim. “It had such a peaceful and caring atmosphere.

“It was so nice to see and talk with so many supportive people in the community. It meant so much to us and was really helpful to feel like we’re doing something for him.

“We’d like everyone who attended, wished us well and contributed a huge heartfelt thank you. It was really special.”

Kim added that the family had celebrated Gryff’s 19th birthday on December 21 by having a big group of his friends over for food and drink, fireworks and music. They also released 19 eco lanterns in his memory.

“It was so nice spending time with his friends. It seemed the right thing to do,” said Kim. “We are all planning to celebrate him each year in ways he’d love. Hopefully a music event at the Queens Hall Narberth that his friends can help organise.

Kim says she will keep on campaigning for changes in the mental health system in Gryff’s name, especially for specific support and help for 17-25 year olds.

“We need to speak out around the aspects that let us, and more importantly, Gryff, down,” she said.

“We need the government to re-think and prioritise funding, training and places for all the agencies within the system. Instead of ‘too little too late’ there needs to be ‘more now’ from people who care, are paid properly, supported and not overworked.

“We need to raise awareness and reduce any stigma for society.

“I need to be part of these changes to keep Gryff close. To help all the others. If we don’t, I fear this underlying, unspoken epidemic will continue to rise. So many things in life are not fair. It’s not fair to not speak out.”