Here is a family photo not to be forgotten. The picture shows five generations of the Edwards/ Hedley/ Taylor family from Letterston and Solva.

Pictured are 83-year-old Sybil Edwards, great-great nanna, 58-year-old Susan Hedley, great nanna, 38-year-old Clare Taylor, nona, new mum Alicia Taylor and her four week and two days old daughter, Harper.

Sybil is from Solva while the rest of the women are from Letterston The five generations of women all got together recently and enjoyed some very special family time.

Do you have a picture like this? We would love to see it. Send it to WTnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk.