New year will start with a court appearance for two motorists arrested for driving over the limit on Wednesday night, December 22.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that it arrested one driver in the Tufton area and the other in Pembroke Dock.
Both drivers have since been charged and bailed to attend court in the new year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.