The Original Factory Shop in Haverfordwest has raised funds to Pembrokeshire charity Get the Boys a Lift.
Shop staff put together a chocolate hamper to raffle off just before Christmas, they also raised funds by selling bags, took donations in store and encouraged customers to swipe their club cards for the mental health charity.
The money will be used to provide invaluable counselling sessions locally.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers of The Original Factory Shop, who have swiped their club cards, bought a shopping bag or made a donation in store,” said store manager Emma Charles.
“Thanks to your generosity we have been able to make a donation to Get the Boys A Lift.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.