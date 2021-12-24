THERE has been a big jump in coronavirus cases since the last report with 771 new cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Friday, December 24).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 281 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 248 in Pembrokeshire and 242 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 55,164 – 30,663 in Carmarthenshire, 16,836 in Pembrokeshire and 7,665 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 626 throughout the pandemic.
In total 6,755 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 577,043 cases and 6,545 deaths.
There have been 21,522 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,485,837 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,294,701 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,452,728 people and 49,278 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
