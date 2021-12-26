HERE is a list of the people who appeared in court this past week.

James Phillips, 32, of Newton Heights, Kilgetty, was caught doing 72mph in 50. The incident took place on the A487 Templeton to Begelly heading Southbound while Phillips was driving his Volkswagen Touareg. Phillips was caught on August 7 and the speed was measured by means of laser. He was found guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21. The case was adjourned to January 18 awaiting a disqualification notice.

Jed Matthew Sam Hitchings, 24, of Meadow Walk, Haverfordwest, is facing four charges, all committed at Swansea Train Station, on May 18. They include two drug charges whereby Hitchings is accused of being in possession of over 25g of Sobuty l-Hexedrone - a stimulant sold as a ‘designer drug’, and a quantity of Pregablin – a drug which among other things is used to treat epilepsy and anxiety. Sobuty l-Hexedrone is registered as class B and Pregablin class C. Hitchings is also accused of two charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour at the station. The case was adjourned by Swansea Crown Court on December 22. It will next be heard on January 5 where Hitchings is expected to submit pleas to all charges.

Twenty-two-year old Jack Stewart Mills was caught riding his Wk Scrambler on the A40 Narberth Road, when he broke the speed limit. The incident took place on September 22, with the speed measured by means of laser recorded at 56mph. Mills, of High Street, Fishguard, was found guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21. He was fined £440 and had five points added to his licence. He was also made to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs. Mills has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.

Police stopped Mark Morris, of Derwent Avenue, when they found that the registration mark fixed on the rear of his vehicle did not conform with regulations as there was misrepresentation of spacing of the letters and numbers. The incident occurred at Coombes Road, Milford Haven, on August 18. Fifty-five-year-old Morris was proved guilty under single justice procedure on December 22 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court. He was fined £220, made to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. Morris has until January 19 to pay the outstanding debt.

Rupert Norman, 30, of Marine Road, Broad Haven, received a heavy fine for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. The incident occurred at Central Ticket Office, Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 23. Norman was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on December 21. He was fined £660 and his driving licence was endorsed with six points. He was also made to pay £66 surcharge and costs of £90. He has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.

Scott Murray, 33, Glebelands, Johnston, was fined and his driving licence endorsed with points after he was caught speeding. In June, Murray was caught driving his Volkswagen Scirocco along Newport Road, Rumney Hill, at 37mph in a 30. Murray was found guilty under single justice procedure on December 21. Haverfordwest Magistrates fined him £161. He also had three points added to his licence. He will pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. Muray has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.

Louise Karen Davies, 45, of Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted breaching a community order originally made by Haverfordwest Magistrates in November 2020. Davies failed to be available for planned telephone contacts on September 1 and 8, and October 28 as directed. Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 20, Davies was fined £80 and made to pay costs of £60.

Dean Robert Harrison, 42, of Glanafon Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 20 accused of failing to attend unpaid work on October 11 and 25 in relation to a community order made in June 2020. He admitted the breach and was fined £60. Harrison also had his original offence re-sentenced. On February 22, 2020, Harrison drove a Kia Picanto while disqualified from driving. He was fined £200 and has until January to pay the outstanding debt.