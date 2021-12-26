A MAN was caught doing over 50mph in a 40 on his scrambler motorbike in Pembrokeshire.
Twenty-two-year old Jack Stewart Mills was caught riding his Wk Scrambler on the A40 Narberth Road, when he broke the speed limit.
The incident took place on September 22, with the speed measured by means of laser recorded at 56mph.
Mills, of High Street, Fishguard, was found guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21.
He was fined £440 and had five points added to his licence. He was also made to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Mills has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.
