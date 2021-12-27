A MAN from Haverfordwest is accused of possession of a designer drug and using threatening behaviour towards others.
Jed Matthew Sam Hitchings, of Meadow Walk, Haverfordwest, is facing four charges, all alleged to be committed at Swansea Train Station, on May 18.
They include two drug charges whereby Hitchings is accused of being in possession of over 25g of Sobuty l-Hexedrone - a stimulant sold as a ‘designer drug’ - and a quantity of Pregablin – a drug which among other things is used to treat epilepsy and anxiety.
Sobuty l-Hexedrone is registered as class B and Pregablin class C.
Twenty-four-year-old Hitchings is also accused of two charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour at the station.
The case was adjourned by Swansea Crown Court on December 22.
It will next be heard on January 5 where Hitchings is expected to submit pleas to all charges.
