A MAN from Steynton was fined after police found that the registration on the back of his BMW did not meet with Road Vehicles Regulations (2001).
Police stopped Mark Morris, of Derwent Avenue, when they found that the registration mark fixed on the rear of the vehicle did not conform with regulations as there was misrepresentation of spacing of the letters and numbers.
The incident occurred at Coombes Road, Milford Haven, on August 18. Fifty-five-year-old Morris was proved guilty under single justice procedure on December 22 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.
He was fined £220, made to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Morris has until January 19 to pay the outstanding debt.
