THOUSANDS of extra NHS staff, volunteers and army personnel brought in to help the Wales’s booster vaccine rollout have been praised by the health minister for their efforts.

Alongside dedicated NHS staff working in the mass vaccination centres, pharmacies, GPs and army personnel are supporting the rapid rollout of the booster vaccine.

The accelerated booster programme continues to gather pace, with 1.4m booster doses already delivered – with almost half of all those aged 12 and over having been given their thrid jab.

This week, a record 53,000 vaccines were delivered in one day – the highest number since the programme was launched just over a year ago.

Wales is on target to offer all eligible adults their booster by the end of the year.

Many people will receive a text message from their health board inviting them to attend a clinic to have their booster. People are also being advised to keep an eye on their health board’s social media and websites for the latest information about clinics.

GP practices across Wales continue to support the vaccine programme. Practices will be open in the mornings as normal, but many will be running vaccine clinics in the afternoons and some will also run evening and weekend clinics to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Once again our NHS, armed forces and dedicated volunteers will be doing all they can to protect us against Covid-19.

“The omicron variant is fast moving and therefore we need to ensure a rapid rollout of the booster vaccine, this can only be achieved through the dedication of everyone involved within the vaccine rollout, their continued commitment is helping to Keep Wales Safe. I want to thank everyone for the role they’re playing within Team Wales.

“With so much effort to fast-track booster appointments, please support them by being patient and making sure you take up your offer when invited and make having your booster your priority. For those who still haven’t had their first and second dose of the vaccine – it’s never too late. I would urge you to protect yourself. Your health board website will have all the details.”