MILFORD Haven's Torch Theatre has announced that due to ongoing Covid restrictions performances of Cinderella have had to be cancelled.

From Monday, December 27 to Friday 31, all performances of Cinderella have been cancelled.

A statement on the theatre's website said it was not viable to continue the show under the current conditons.

"Following ongoing concern around the Omicron variant, it is with huge regret that from Monday 27 to Friday 31 December, all performances of Cinderella have been cancelled.

"Under the new Welsh Government guidelines and the reintroduction of social distancing measures from Sunday 26 December, set against the high volume of tickets sold, it is no longer viable for us to continue with the show in this period."

All performances of Cinderella up to the end of Friday 24 December will go ahead as planned and are unaffected by the new regulations.

The Torch say the Box Office team will be in touch with ticket holders for the effected events.

"From Monday, December 27, our Box Office team will be contacting all ticket holders for performances that fall between 27 to 31 December.

"They will be working through bookings on a show by show basis.

"We ask kindly that all ticket holders for the affected performances please bear with us and wait to be contacted by one of our team members.

"Our Box office team will go through your options: full refunds can be issued where required, but, if you are able to support the Torch at this difficult time, we ask you to consider transferring your tickets to next year’s Pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

The team finished by saying they are devestated at the news.

"We understand that this is incredibly disappointing news to those that have been looking forward to seeing Cinderella, especially after missing out on Panto last year.

"The whole team and our wonderful cast have been desperate to welcome you back, however necessary to mitigate the spread of the new variant, comes as devastating news to our theatre.

"We know how much you value the Torch and our festive performances, and for those who will miss out on Cinderella this year, we will look forward instead to welcoming you back in 2022."