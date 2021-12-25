Pembrokeshire County Council has teamed up with Frame to allow county residents to be able to book a free kerbside collection of real Christmas trees.
The real trees will be collected once the festive period is over, before they are shredded for compost.
Requests for collections are open now until Tuesday, January 7, 2022, with collections thought to take approximately three to four weeks to complete.
The service will commence from Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and residents are able to arrange a collection via the Pembrokeshire County Council website or by calling 01437 764551.
Cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, Cllr Cris Tomos, said: “It’s good to know this extremely popular service will be available once again.
“Collections have gone up and up over the last few years and we expect there to be high demand once again.
“These collections also contribute towards Pembrokeshire’s recycling performance and we are delighted to have recently been named the top recyclers in Wales for the second year in a row.”
For details of council services over the Christmas period, including opening hours of the contact centre and kerbside waste and recycling collections and more, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/christmas-in-pembrokeshire
