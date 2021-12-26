A ROAD collision has taken place on Boxing Day with one individual taken to hospital.
A collision is reported to have taken place on the A48 between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog early this morning, December 26.
Dyfed-Powys police released a statement saying: "At approx 4.05am this morning (Sunday December 26) a one vehicle collision was reported on the A48 between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog, where the car had left the road and gone into a field.
"The driver was injured and has been conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales.
"The A48 westbound between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."
