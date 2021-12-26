A MAN was arrested for allegedly drug driving over Christmas and Boxing Day.
The man was arrested overnight between December 25 and 26.
The incident took place in Pembroke Dock.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Pembroke Dock overnight.
"He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples."
