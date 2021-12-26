A SECTION of the A48 has reopened after an earlier collision which sent one individual to hospital.
A collision was reported to have taken place on the A48 between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog early this morning, December 26.
Dyfed-Powys Police posted an update saying: "The A48 road, which was closed earlier, is open now. Thank you for your patience."
Dyfed-Powys police earlier released a statement saying the incident occured at 4.05am this morning (Sunday December 26), involving one vehicle which had gone into a field.
The driver was injured and conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.