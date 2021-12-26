A SECTION of the A48 has reopened after an earlier collision which sent one individual to hospital.

A collision was reported to have taken place on the A48 between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog early this morning, December 26.

Dyfed-Powys Police posted an update saying: "The A48 road, which was closed earlier, is open now. Thank you for your patience."

Dyfed-Powys police earlier released a statement saying the incident occured at 4.05am this morning (Sunday December 26), involving one vehicle which had gone into a field.

The driver was injured and conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales.