THERE was one new Covid related death in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, December 26).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 234 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 156 in Pembrokeshire and 101 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 55,655 – 30,897 in Carmarthenshire, 16,992 in Pembrokeshire and 7,766 in Ceredigion.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 627 throughout the pandemic.
In total 5,335 new cases of coronavirus and 3 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 582,378 cases and 6,548 deaths.
There have been 21,522 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,485,837 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,294,701 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,452,728 people and 49,278 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
