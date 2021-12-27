A man was arrested in west Wales on Christmas Day on suspicion of drug driving and possession of a controlled drug, while also driving whilst untaxed.
He was arrested in Clynderwen during the early hours of Christmas Day, after providing a roadside drug wipe which tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.
He was then taken into custody where he provided blood samples. Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been released under investigation.
