The Torch Theatre has announced its spring 2022 production, ‘Carwyn,’ which explores the life of the former British and Irish Lions coach, Carwyn James.
The production was written by Welsh playwright Owen Thomas, the writer behind the award-winning Grav, and stars Simon Nehan from The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Crown in the title role.
The play opens at the Torch Theatre on Tuesday, February 15, and lasts until Saturday, February 26, before going on to tour venues throughout Wales in March.
There will be a socially distanced performance on Monday, February 21, and a BSL-interpreted performance the day after.
Owen Thomas said: “After Grav and The Wood, I am delighted to have the opportunity to complete a trilogy of plays at the wonderful Torch Theatre. Carwyn James was a complex and special man who led a relatively short but fascinating life.
"I hope Carwyn will remind people of his impact, not only on world rugby, but also on the language and culture of his homeland. It is especially pleasing in these tough times to be bringing this important story to some of our incredible Welsh theatres.”
Bookings can be made through the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or by visiting www.torchtheatre.co.uk
