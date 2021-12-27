PEMBROKESHIRE National Trust Association has received a £1,000 boost which will go towards a battery-powered chainsaw for Colby Woodland Gardens.
The annual Pembrokeshire National Trust Association luncheon, held on November 18 at Wolfcastle Country Hotel, was a happy occasion for more than just the 40 members attending.
Despite not being able to run events this last year due to the pandemic, sufficient funds were previously raised through association events to present a cheque to the dinner speaker, Mark Underhill, National Trust Countryside manager for Pembrokeshire.
The £1,000 donation will be used to purchase a professional quality battery-powered chainsaw for Colby Woodland Gardens.
Mark’s interesting talk to the association explained how the National Trust aimed to be net zero for carbon by 2030, restoring habitats along the way.
He explained how the latest National Trust acronym RACE; Reduce, Adapt, Capture, Engage, is being implemented in Pembrokeshire.
