Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan MS, has looked back on 2021 and has said how hopeful she remains for 2022, despite much uncertainty over the next 12 months.
In her statement, Eluned Morgan said: “The festive season is a time of reflection, hope and goodwill.
"We have endured yet another difficult and uncertain 12 months; but scientific endeavour and the willingness of the public to get vaccinated and take sensible precautions has ensured that together we have done all we can to fight Covid-19, to keep Wales safe and to return to some sense of normality.
“But with the emergence of the Omicron variant we must, once again, strengthen our resolve to stop the spread of the virus.
“Our NHS and those who work in it have done and continue to do an amazing job. Let us also take a moment to reflect how much we count on the dedication of our carers, teachers, shopworkers and delivery drivers and all in our community who work on the front line, they are truly everyday heroes. Thank you for all that you do.
“I wish you and yours every good wish for the new year.”
