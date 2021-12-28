Christmas can come and go before we know it, meaning we have to wait a whole year for the celebrations to begin again.
Having said this, the magic and treats don’t have to stop at Christmas.
AO and Mobile Phones Direct are giving you the chance to treat yourself or a loved one in the Boxing Day sale.
Customers will find lots of deals across electricals including TV’s, laptops, appliances, kitchen gadgets and more.
AO is also giving its customers free 100-day returns, next day delivery options and their price match promise.
What products are in the AO Boxing Day sale?
Here are some of the products included in the Boxing Day sale at AO.
Tassimo by Bosch Vivy 2 Pod Coffee Machine – Black
Price: £39
This Tassimo machine is compatible with Tassimo T discs and it heats water quickly with its 1300 Watt power.
Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 40 Minutes Run Time - White / Orange
Original Price: £349
Sale price: £179
This vacuum cleaner runs for up to 40 minutes from a single charge and with it you’ll get a DuoClean Floorhead which uses 2 brush rolls to pick up ground-in dirt.
Oral B Genius X Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush – Pink
RRP: £340
Sale price: £90
This toothbrush lasts two weeks from a single charge and moves in 2 different ways, helping you give your teeth a thorough clean. It also has a two-minute timer.
Toshiba 65UL2163DBC 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Price: £449
This TV has a 4K screen with HDR tech and built in surround sound technology which adjusts itself automatically. Since the TV can connect to your wifi, you’ll have plenty of streaming apps and catch-up services to keep you entertained.
Hisense WFQY1014EVJMT 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - Titanium - B Rated
Original Price: £349
Sale price: £289
This washing machine has a 10kg drum capacity and an Allergy Care cycle which helps to remove bacteria and leftover detergent.
Hisense HS60240WUK Standard Dishwasher - White - E Rated
Original Price: £279
Sale price: £249
This dishwasher has a 39-minute quick wash option for when you’re tight on time. Alternatively, you can use the Economy wash which helping you to save energy, water and money.
Hisense RQ758N4SWI1 American Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - F Rated
Sale Price: £899
This fridge freezer has a capacity of 579 litres and the technology prevents ice building up in both the fridge and freezer. It also has a water dispenser.
What products are in the Mobile Phones Direct Boxing Day sale?
Here are some of the products included in the Boxing Day sale at Mobile Phones Direct.
Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB
Price: £33pcm, £79.99 upfront cost with O2
Why not treat yourself to a new phone before the new year? This phone can use 5G, giving you the chance to download quicker and streaming is of a high quality. Available in a range of colours.
Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.
Apple iPhone SE 128GB
Price: £25pcm, no upfront cost
This iPhone has a 4.7-inch retina HD display, iOS 13 and touch ID. 128GB is available for the price of 64GB with Three. Available in a range of colours.
Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 +5G 128GB
Price: £40pcm, £39.99 upfront cost with Three
This phone charges quickly, has a triple rear camera and a 6.7” Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Available in 3 different colours.
Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.
You can find all the Boxing Day deals from AO and Mobile Phones Direct via the websites.
