A SUCCESSFUL Christmas Eve tractor run at Tegryn raised considerable funds for Wales Air Ambulance.

Some 27 tractors took to the road along with supporters following in other vehicles.

Their route took in Bwlchygroes, through the village of Star and up to Penffynon Crossroads.

From there the procession headed down to Pont Cych and back up the valley to Henfeddau, and on to the finish at the pub where outside catering was available.

Many were grateful for a hot drink and bite to eat although the mixed weather, including some heavy showers, failed to dampen the spirits. 

 

 

 