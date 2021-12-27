A severely malnourished female seal pup, who was picked up from Pembrokeshire earlier this year, has been released back into the sea in Wales.
Poplin weighed 12kg when she was picked up in October at Martin’s Haven at approximately eight weeks old, with a healthy female seal pup of that age usually weighing around 40kg.
Along with Cashmere, another malnourished eight-week-old female seal pup found at Pwlldu Bay in November, Poplin was transferred to the RSPCA’s West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton.
Both pups received weeks of care before being released back into the sea in the Gower Peninsula on Christmas Eve.
Ellie West, an animal rescue officer, collected and released them back into the water.
Ellie said afterwards:
“Being able to release these seals back into the wild has definitely been an early Christmas present for me. Cashmere and Poplin were very underweight when they were picked up, but the staff at West Hatch have done a fantastic job over many weeks.
“Once they started feeding by themselves again they progressed really well, and they both now weigh over 50kg. It’s been a real team effort, and I’m delighted they're home for Christmas.”
