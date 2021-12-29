West Walian motorsport racer Harri Reynolds had to overcome challenges in the 'Winter Series' which included negotiating the ‘end of term’ frenzy.

The first season of Narberth's Harri Reynolds with the Assetto Motorsport Racing Team was deemed a success after high place finishes in the Ginetta Junior Sportscar Racing Championship.

Harri finished the championship in eleventh place and fourth rookie overall.

After the championship there was a two day ‘Winter Series’ held at the Brands Hatch circuit.

Harri ran well on the first day taking a second grid place in the qualifying session, and held his position until the chequered flag, losing out a little in race two after he was hit from behind and pushed wide into the Druids bend, causing him to drop a couple of places, but he held on to fifth place.

Day two wasn’t quite so successful, accidents by others meant qualifying was shortened and Harri only got one lap, putting him into an unrealistic tenth on the grid.

Sadly the ‘end of term’ frenzy from some of his fellow drivers meant a similar story for the races, laps lost again, but the Welsh driver still took decent results with two sixth places, and brought him fifth overall in the Winter Series.

Thoughts for the Reynolds Fencing family team now turn to the Championship prospects for 2022 and a new attack on the Michelin Ginetta Juniors series, Julian Reynolds saying: "We are working hard to try and do the championship again next year."