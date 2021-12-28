For the next three years, £21million will be allocated to support Wales’ voluntary sector, with two west Wales groups receiving funding in 2022.

£7million will be allocated to the voluntary sector in Wales for each year of the current Welsh Government’s term.

The announcement follows the draft budget by Finance Minister Rebecca Evans on Monday, December 20.

The £7million for 2022 will be provided to the Third Sector Support Wales, which consists of 20 organisations – 19 county voluntary councils supporting each area, and Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

These organisations provide an infrastructure to all of Wales’ voluntary sector organisations under four pillars of activity: volunteering, good governance, sustainable funding, and engagement and influencing.

Furthermore, small and large grants will be provided through the Community Facilities Programme, with two west Wales groups receiving £25,000 through the fund.

The two groups are:

Ysgoldy Community Group, Ceredigion to provide a safe and sustainable off-road parking area, including planting native trees and hedgerows, creating an environment for local fauna and flora, enabling biodiversity and lessening their carbon footprint of the project

Llanelli Goods Shed, Carmarthenshire to create a community café and heritage interpretation area

Minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, said: “It has been yet another difficult year for many of us, but our community, charitable and third sector organisations have remained steadfast in their support for all.

“Continuing to commit considerable funding through both our Third Sector Support Wales network and Community Facilities Programme will allow our wonderful hyper-local projects as well as wider-ranging organisations to evolve and grow in their areas, ensure they remain fit-for-purpose and available for anyone who requires them.”

CEO of WCVA, Ruth Marks, added: “Third Sector Support Wales is a unique partnership supporting local, regional and national charitable and voluntary action. Our members are active in every community and make a significant contribution in every walk of life.

“This financial support will enable us to maintain and develop our services to meet current and emerging needs in the sector.”

Applications for the Community Facilities Programme are open year-round and organisations can find out more by searching on gov.wales