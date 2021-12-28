A MAN from Ammanford walked all the way across to Haverfordwest non-stop and in doing so raised a whopping £20,000 for Macmillan cancer support.
Ian Williams, from Ammanford, completed the 60 mile walk in under 24 hours, from Morriston to Homebase, Haverfordwest.
The total raised was £20,250 for the charity.
Ian, a former director of rugby for Ammanford and Tycroes and the divisional manager for all Homebase stores in Wales, South West of England and the South coast of England, started the walk on Saturday, December 11.
He walked non-stop and arrived at Homebase Haverfordwest on Sunday Morning.
A series of store managers from his division did 10 miles each to keep Ian company.
They included Jim from Barnstaple, Simon from Christchurch, Jamie from Plymouth, Amy from Newton-Abbott, Dan from Winchester, Richard from Bridgend, Dean from Newport and Gemma Wilkins, store manager of Homebase Haverfordwest.
Simon's daughter Gemma, who has recently had cancer, also joined him.
Ian wanted to support the charity as many years ago his dad passed away with cancer and his mum Maureen had great support from Macmillan nurses at that time.
After the walk Ian said: "I would like to thank all the walkers keeping me company during the different stages of my 60 mile walk and my wife Carol for helping me recover afterwards."
