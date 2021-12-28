A new social care recruitment campaign has been launched today (Tuesday, December 28) in Pembrokeshire, aiming to inspire people to consider an opportunity to work in care.
The campaign features a video shot throughout Pembrokeshire, highlighting the nature of care work.
Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social care, said: “These wonderful people make a massive difference to the lives of people in our community every day, all year round.”
“If you’re a compassionate, committed, and caring person, this could be the profession for you.
“It doesn’t matter if you haven’t worked for some time, have not had the opportunity to work before, or have no experience. We have all the training, support and help that you need and are looking forward to meeting you.”
“Also, if you happen to know a kind and caring person who would make a fabulous carer please ask them to get in touch with us – we would love to hear from them.”
The video may be viewed at https://youtu.be/T5d9Ng3aiPc
To find out more about careers in social care in Pembrokeshire, people may:
- phone 01437 775197
- email care@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
- visit https://inpembrokeshirewecare.co.uk/
