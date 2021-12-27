A Pembrokeshire-based activity centre has announced that it will be opening its newest activity, bouldering, to the public after a successful soft opening.
Wild Lakes, based near Martletwy, held a soft opening of its bouldering facility, which is proving to be one of the country’s quickest growing sports.
Bouldering made a recent appearance at the Olympics, with interest growing hugely with it being much more accessible in comparison to conventional climbing.
The soon-to-be-open facility will offer a variety of routes and difficulty for regular climbers and members.
Introductory sessions and coached sessions will also be available once the wall is open, which is set to be on Wednesday, January 5.
