Women across west Wales are being encouraged to explore a free digital platform as part of a project which helps turn business ideas into reality.
The project is being run by Chwarae Teg, working with Simply Do, which is providing its online platform, All Women Entrepreneurial Network (AWEN).
The network can be viewed at https://sdi.click/makeithappen, and is an open idea community, where women can explore their early-stage business idea from the comfort of their own home.
Businesswoman Lottie Summer, who runs Wild Coast Styling and has a base in Cardigan, said: “I’d always had goals, dreams and plans of what I wanted to do for a job, how I wanted to live my life and what I wanted to create but until last year, I never had the courage to really pursue that.
“I have to say, you would not believe the opportunities that come your way when you start to believe you’re worthy of something and that you can live the life you desire.
“For any women mulling over the idea of their own business I’d say why not just take a look at the platform and see what support is there. You have nothing to lose and possibly everything to gain!”
