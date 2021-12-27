POPULAR Pembrokeshire watering hole the Wiseman's Bridge Inn has had to shut due to Covid.
The pub, located near Saundersfoot, released a statement on its Facebook page saying that, due to Covid, the pub will be closed until further notice.
It was also noted that all table bookings have been automatically cancelled.
The statement read:
"Unfortunately Covid has hit a number of us here at Wisemans Bridge Inn.
"Sadly we will be now closed until further notice.
"All table bookings will be automatically cancelled.
"Please contact our office for any further information.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
