The Torch Theatre has announced that its choir, ‘Torch Voices,’ will be returning for in-person rehearsals early in the new year.
The inclusive community choir, which covers a range of musical styles, will return to Pembrokeshire on Thursday, January 6.
Choir leader Angharad Sanders had been keeping the choir in voice through virtual sessions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
About the in-person return, Angharad said: “I am extremely excited to be back in the room where the music happens in 2022.
“Our Thursday sings are a chance to meet like-minded people, learn some vocal skills and techniques to progress your singing and have lots of laughs and fun.
“As a technical singing teacher, I try to embed string vocal technique into all sessions, ensuring strong, reliable vocal health and as a professional musician, I am passionate to keep music live.
“As such, all our rehearsals and performances are accompanied on piano and a live band, where possible which adds to the experience.”
The sessions will run during term time, every Thursday between 6pm and 7.30pm at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, with membership £50 per term.
To show interest, email angharad_sanders@hotmail.com
