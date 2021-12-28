Pembrokeshire County Council will be helping properties throughout the county with disposing of waste after the Christmas weekend.
The county council has said that there will be no date changes between Christmas and New Years Eve for collecting domestic waste.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “To help with any extra Christmas 'non-recyclable' waste, properties can present one extra bag at the kerbside on your first non-recyclable collection after Christmas.
“The bag does not need to be a Pembrokeshire County Council grey bag, but can be any residual bag provided by your household (please do not use Pembrokeshire County Council recycling bags i.e. AHP purple bags or orange recycling bags).”
