This festive period, the annual celebration of ‘Christmas Together’ in Milford Haven went ahead, despite fears that Covid-19 restrictions could cancel the event.

It was the tenth year of the event, which helps bring people from across Pembrokeshire together, who would be spending Christmas Day alone.

Cllr Guy Woodham, who founded and runs the event, said:

“It had been a real worry all the way up to Christmas Day that Covid restrictions would be introduced that would prevent the day going ahead however, while further restrictions were introduced, our risk assessments confirmed that with appropriate measures the event could go ahead, and I’m delighted that it did and that everyone who attended really enjoyed the day.”

This year, 35 people attended the event at the Pill Social Centre, which although is a smaller number than usual, allowed social distancing and other Covid-19 measures to be put in place.

The day included a quiz, bingo, a three-course festive lunch and the chance for people to socialise on a day they felt they would spend alone.

One guest said about the day:

“I can’t express enough how much today has meant to me. I was dreading being on my own on Christmas Day and never imagined I would have had so much fun and made new friends. If I’m on my own again next year, I will definitely be attending Christmas Together.”

Colin Sharp, chairman of the Pill Social Centre and on the committee of Christmas Together added: “While a lot of work goes in to making the day such a success, it is all worth it when you get to talk to those attending and realise how much it means to them.

“The whole committee are delighted that the event went ahead and those who attended did not need to be alone on Christmas Day, for some, the loneliest day of the year.”

Cllr Woodham gave thanks to the volunteers who attended, and the many individuals who had supported the event this year, with special thanks going to Milford Haven Town Council and Darren Briggs from Ascona Group.