Pupils from Waldo Williams Primary School enjoyed a musical walk in Haverfordwest, as they celebrated the upcoming move to their new school site.

Along with staff, pupils marched from Augustine Way to the location of the new school on Scarrowscant Lane, with the Samba Doc band leading the way.

The pupils waved their banners and held their streamers, as they paved their way to the tune to ‘Moving On Up.’

Despite the postponement of the moving date, the pupils enjoyed the day and headteacher Mrs O’Brien praised the work of Samba Doc during the celebration.