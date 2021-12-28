THE three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board have seen more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last two days.

There were 1,133 new cases and one further Covid-related death recorded in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, according to today’s figures (Tuesday, December 28).

The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 476 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 397 in Pembrokeshire and 260 in Ceredigion since the last report on December 26.

No figures were published for December 27.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 56,788 – 31,373 in Carmarthenshire, 17,389 in Pembrokeshire and 8,026 in Ceredigion.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 628 throughout the pandemic.

In total 6,551 new cases of coronavirus and three further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 582,378 cases and 6,548 deaths.

There have been 52,194 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,486,737 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,296,242 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,490,668 people and 49,677 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.