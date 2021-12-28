MIGHTY trucks, tractors and other forms of transport have once again been on a festive roll in Pembrokeshire in the county’s annual Christmas Convoy.
On December 18, trucks were decorated with lights and festive decorations, illuminatuing the dark evenings as they steadily made their way from Carew to Tenby to Saundersfoot and Kilgetty, finishing in Narberth.
The sight and sound of the convoy would have surprised many, but nobody could fail to be delighted with the initiative, which is raising money for charity.
-All photos Gareth Davies Photography
Organiser Leighton Harries said the evening was a fantastic success with £1,200 already raised.
"It went very well," said Mr Harries. "We had over 40 vehicles with some coming down from Neath way.
"Including the entry fees and cash on the night we have so far raised £1,200.
"Can I say a big thank you to the fire brigades of Tenby and Narberth, also the owners of Folly Farm, Chris and Karina."
This is the county's second Christmas Convoy, with donations given to the Fire Fighters charity and the remaining money raised, not only from the convoy but the Kilgetty/Begelly tractor run and a recent bingo event, split equally between charities Sandy Bear and MIND.
If you want to donate go to the convoy's Go Fund Me page, here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.