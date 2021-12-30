Tesco shoppers throughout south and west Wales have been thanked after donating more than 65,000 meals worth of food to help charities feed people across the winter months.
A national total of 1.5million meals were donated across the UK, with 90,000 in Wales and 65,874 in south and west Wales.
The donations will help foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities.
Tesco has furthermore topped up all customer donations with a 20 per cent cash donation to the two charities.
Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign.
Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco thanked all those who took part, saying: “At this time more than ever, we are hugely grateful for the support of all our customers in south Wales who have donated in store for making this the biggest collection of long-life food in our stores since the start of the pandemic. We know this will make a really significant difference to local people this winter.”
