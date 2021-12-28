AN antique sign to a burial ground, which went mysteriously missing and was then found in a hedge, has been returned to its rightful owners.

The mystery of how the sign went missing is still unsolved; however the sign, which was for the Sutton Burial Ground in Lambston, was returned after it was sold to an antique dealer and the dealer handed it in.

While nothing official has been stated there are suggestions the sign could have been prised off the wall at Sutton Burial Grounds, perhaps deducing an act of foul play...

The missing sign

Haverfordwest antique dealer Johnathan Corby, who used to run Tree House Antiques, made the astute decision to buy back the sign sooner rather than later so that it could be returned to its rightful owners.

In a series of fortunate events in an unfortunate situation - the sign went mysterioulsy missing at the beginning of Autumn. Months later it was found in a hedge and sold to Mr Corby for £10.

It was clear the sign was previously property of the Quakers with the word 'friends' written across it - part of the Quakers slogan 'society of friends'.

Mr Corby returned it to a south Wales area meeting of the society on December 19.

The burial ground dates back to the 17th Century

Clark for the Society of Friends South Wales David Doorbar said Mr Corby had the Quakers' eternal gratitude.

"Johnathan came along to our meeting and said: 'I have something for you'," explained Mr Doorbar.

"He deserves a pat on the back for realising its importance and getting it back to us. The sign is a part of our local history."

The sign is currently in the care of Lambston Residence Association.

Walls of Friends Burial Ground is a Grade II Listed Building located in the Camrose area of Pembrokeshire.

The enclosing walls of the Quaker Burial Ground are said to have been established in 1661.

It was listed in 2001 under the building class 'religious, ritual and funerary'.

The reason for its listing was primarily for special historic interest.