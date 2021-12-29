Despite the cancellation of the annual Tenby Boxing Day Swim, a family from Pembrokeshire plunged into the sea this festive period to help raise funds in memory of a lost friend.
Jordan McDonald, along with sister Natalie, mum Sharon and nephew Logan, braved the winter freeze as they ran into the sea at Broad Haven in order to raise money for the fight against meningitis.
The family ran into the sea, all dressed as golden retrievers, with their theme ‘golden’ for their plunge on the 50th anniversary of the Tenby Boxing Day Swim.
Jordan is no stranger to running into the sea, as she has done so each Boxing Day in memory of her friend Hannah Gwilliam, who died from meningitis nearly ten years ago.
Jordan and Hannah took part every year in the Boxing Day swim, and each year Jordan has continued to participate in memory of Hannah.
To donate, visit https://hannah-gwilliam.muchloved.com/fundraising/events/647414324
