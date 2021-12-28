A former security guard from Hakin took an indecent picture of a young girl and sent it to fellow paedophiles, a court heard.

Graham Thomas also downloaded more than 1,200 films and pictures of children and babies being abused, and engaged in online chats about his sexual fantasies with children.

Jailing him, a judge at Swansea Crown Court described the images, some of children as young as 18 months, as "vile" and "simply stomach-churning".

Craig Jones, prosecuting, said 58-year-old Thomas was arrested in November 2020 at the house he shared with his mother. Thomas’s laptops, phones, and tablets were seized.

A full search of the machines uncovered 1,244 indecent images and videos, including 298 Category A images, the most serious, as well as 10 extreme pornographic images.

Some of the children in the pictures and videos were estimated to be as young as 18 months.

Four of the Category C images found were photographs he had taken.

Police also found online chats where Thomas had discussed his child abuse fantasies with others, and discovered he had shared a small number of indecent images with other paedophiles.

One of the images distributed by the defendant was an obscene 'tribute' photograph which involved an indecent picture of a young girl.

Appearing for sentencing, Thomas, now of Colley Court, Monkton, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of categories A, B and C, distributing indecent images, taking indecent images, and possession of extreme pornographic images.

Defending, John Allchurch, said Thomas was remorseful for what he had done.

Thomas had worked as an oil refinery security guard, spending spent a lot of time alone; leading him to develop an interest in online pornography which led to more extreme material.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said the children in the images found were real children somewhere in the world being horribly abused.

Thomas was sentenced to 28 months in jail, and will be a registered sex offender for the next 10 years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.