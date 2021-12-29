A new poll has projected that ten Conservative MPs could lose their seat in Parliament if an election were to be held now, including Stephen Crabb MP and Simon Hart MP.
Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, and Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, are both suggested to lose their seat according to the projection.
Simon Hart MP, the current Secretary of State for Wales, has held his seat since 2010, but is projected to lose his seat to Welsh Labour.
Despite his seven per cent increase in votes in the 2019 general election, Stephen Crabb MP, a former Secretary of State for Wales, is also projected to lose his seat.
Both Pembrokeshire MPs are two of ten Conservative MPs projected to lose their seat throughout Wales, according to the poll.
David Jones, Simon Baynes and Sarah Atherton are three others across Wales whom the poll suggests will lose their Parliamentary seat.
The poll was conducted by research and analysis on voting behaviour by Professor Christopher Hanretty of Royal Holloway University, in conjunction with Survation on behalf of 38 Degrees.
More than 10,000 interviews took place on voting behaviour and standards, asking on people’s voting intentions for a next general election.
