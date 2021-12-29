A MAN from Pembrokeshire was fined for driving without a licence and insurance.

Gerald Knight, of the St Dogmaels area, was caught driving without the necessary documentation on August 12. The 34-year-old was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21.

The incident took place along the A487 at Cardigan while Knight was driving a Fiat Talento.

Knight was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence.

He will pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £90.

Knight has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.