A MAN from Pembrokeshire was fined for driving without a licence and insurance.
Gerald Knight, of the St Dogmaels area, was caught driving without the necessary documentation on August 12. The 34-year-old was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21.
The incident took place along the A487 at Cardigan while Knight was driving a Fiat Talento.
Knight was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence.
He will pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £90.
Knight has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.